BLM Official Jailed and Fined $12m for Setting Fire to Minneapolis Police Station

Black Lives Matter official Dylan Shakespeare Robinson has to pay a whopping $12 million in restitution and spend four years in jail for burning down a police station in Minneapolis during the riots last year.

In May 2020, Robinson played a role in torching a police station down to the ground, in an incident the mainstream media insisted was “mostly peaceful.”

23-year-old Robinson pleaded guilty setting fire to the Third Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department and was sentenced earlier this week.

He now faces four years in prison and a hefty fine for the damages to the police station – a penalty Robinson’s lawyer argues he cannot afford to pay.

“On the night of May 28, 2020, Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction,” acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk said.

“With today’s sentence, Mr. Robinson is held accountable for his actions.”

Foxnews.com reports: Court documents state that Robinson was present at the rioting on May 28, 2020, when hundreds of protesters gathered outside the police station before tearing down a fence and breaching the building.

Robinson’s lawyer argues that the sentencing is designed to make his client pay for “the sentence for the other thousand people who participated.”

“Many others, far more culpable than Mr. Robinson, were not identified,” said William J. Mauzy, a lawyer for Mr. Robinson. “He had no role in throwing any Molotov cocktails or constructing any or building any.”

“There is no realistic chance that he is going to pay anything but a minuscule amount toward that,” Mauzy continued. “None of the defendants have an ability to pay a significant sum.”

The prosecution cited surveillance video evidence from the precinct and a Snapchat account that federal officials claim was used by Robinson, according to The New York Times.

Three other men also pleaded guilty, but they will be sentenced at a later date.