BLM Militants Use Concrete To Seal Precinct Door Before Starting Fire To ‘Burn Officers Alive’

Black Lives Matter rioters in Seattle used what appeared to be quick dry concrete to seal a police precinct door shut in an apparent effort to trap and “burn officers alive.”

The rioters climbed over a chain link fence to attack the East Precinct and attempt to set it on fire on Monday night, according to a report from Breaking 911.

The criminals at the 12th street entrance reportedly mixed what is suspected to be concrete mix and water in a bucket with a wooden stick before applying it to the door. Photos show the criminals also destroyed the electronic key card off the door, presumably to stop people from getting inside the building.

On the East Pine Street side of the East Precinct, the criminals started a fire. The intent appeared to be to burn the building with the officers inside.

Radio host Jason Rantz tweeted that the rioters “used a substance suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal shut [a] door.”

Terrorists set the East Precinct on fire last night. Politicians will say nothing. pic.twitter.com/KR2sSXbtIj — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

“As some in the crowd vandalized the building and tormented police, others brought quick dry cement to seal police officers inside the building,” KTTH reports.

The report added that “officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters.

“Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.”

At least one officer was injured during that night’s riots in the city. Democrat politicians who support Black Lives Matter have not denounced the barbarous act.

Police union weighs in against ‘domestic terrorists’

Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan is condemning the crime, along with the lack of response from city leaders.

“It’s clear that domestic terrorists are continuing to hold our great city hostage by their criminal acts,” Solan tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “We’re talking about a little over 100 people who continue to force their political agenda to push assaults on officers, destroy private and public property, to continue their dangerous ideology. What’s next has been seen before and I’m fearful that someone will lose their life in the coming days. This could all stop if our public officials would decry and push back against these criminal acts.”