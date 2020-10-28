BLM Looters Tell Reporter ‘You’re Not Allowed To Film Protesters’ Then Violently Assault Him

A conservative reporter who dared to film and report on Black Lives Matter protesters looting and trashing stores in Philadelphia was told “you’re not allowed to film protesters” before being physically assaulted.
Black Lives Matter protesters were out looting stores in Philadelphia again on Tuesday night after the police shooting of a knife-wielding black man.
During one store looting the Black Lives Matter protesters took time out to beat the hell out of The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer.
Elijah later spoke on camera about the savage beating he received at the hands of the BLM protesters.
The mob was chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the police precincts to the ground.”
Black Lives Matter protesters are now telling reporters “you’re not allowed to film protesters.”
The violent movement has been emboldened by the corporate media propaganda campaign waged on their behalf, and they now believe they are above the law.
