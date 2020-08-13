BLM Leader Tells White Families To ‘Give Up The Home You Own’ To Black Family and ‘Downsize’

A Black Lives Matter leader has told white people to give up their homes to black families, provide free rent for black people, and will their property to black or brown families, if they want to improve race relations in America.
White Americans worried about giving away their properties shouldn’t be concerned, because according to the BLM leader, “You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way.“
Louisville-based Black Lives Matter leader Chanelle Helm, who admits she “isn’t too friendly with any white people, period” outlined her radical Marxist suggestions regarding the redistribution of wealth between races while writing in LEO Weekly in 2017.
According to Helm, redistributing property is the best way white people can improve race relations in the United States
The radical demands to redistribute property should not be surprising. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has confessed to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video, adding weight to claims the group might be a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.
Addressing “white people” directly, in LEO Weekly, Helm rattles off “things I’m thinking about that should change.” Most of these changes involve white people giving away property and homes to black people.
Here are the 10 demands for white people from the radical BLM leader:
1. White people, if you don’t have any descendants, will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably one that lives in generational poverty.
2. White people, if you’re inheriting property you intend to sell upon acceptance, give it to a black or brown family. You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way.
3. If you are a developer or realty owner of multi-family housing, build a sustainable complex in a black or brown blighted neighborhood and let black and brown people live in it for free.
4. White people, if you can afford to downsize, give up the home you own to a black or brown family. Preferably a family from generational poverty.
5. White people, if any of the people you intend to leave your property to are racists assholes, change the will, and will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably a family from generational poverty.
6. White people, re-budget your monthly so you can donate to black funds for land purchasing.
7. White people, especially white women (because this is yaw specialty — Nosey Jenny and Meddling Kathy), get a racist fired. Yaw know what the fuck they be saying. You are complicit when you ignore them. Get your boss fired cause they racist too.
8. Backing up No. 7, this should be easy but all those sheetless Klan, Nazi’s and Other lil’ dick-white men will all be returning to work. Get they ass fired. Call the police even: they look suspicious.
9. OK, backing up No. 8, if any white person at your work, or as you enter in spaces and you overhear a white person praising the actions from yesterday, first, get a pic. Get their name and more info. Hell, find out where they work — Get Them Fired. But certainly address them, and, if you need to, you got hands: use them.
10. Commit to two things: Fighting white supremacy where and how you can (this doesn’t mean taking up knitting, unless you’re making scarves for black and brown kids in need), and funding black and brown people and their work.
