BLM Leader Tells White Families To ‘Give Up The Home You Own’ To Black Family and ‘Downsize’

A Black Lives Matter leader has told white people to give up their homes to black families, provide free rent for black people, and will their property to black or brown families, if they want to improve race relations in America.

White Americans worried about giving away their properties shouldn’t be concerned, because according to the BLM leader, “You’re bound to make that money in some other white privileged way.“

Louisville-based Black Lives Matter leader Chanelle Helm, who admits she “isn’t too friendly with any white people, period” outlined her radical Marxist suggestions regarding the redistribution of wealth between races while writing in LEO Weekly in 2017.

According to Helm, redistributing property is the best way white people can improve race relations in the United States

The radical demands to redistribute property should not be surprising. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has confessed to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video, adding weight to claims the group might be a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

Addressing “white people” directly, in LEO Weekly, Helm rattles off “things I’m thinking about that should change.” Most of these changes involve white people giving away property and homes to black people.

Here are the 10 demands for white people from the radical BLM leader: