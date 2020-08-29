BLM Leader Calls to Rip POTUS From White House: “We About to Go Get That Motherf**er!”

Utah leader of Black Lives Matter John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House” during a Washington DC rally on Friday.

Mr. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution” during his inflammatory speech.

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House”



They say they won’t wait until the next election.



They’re openly calling for a revolution.



This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

Attorney Lin Wood is urging American citizens to prepare for the upcoming revolution being pushed by the far-left.