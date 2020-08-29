BLM Leader Calls to Rip POTUS From White House: “We About to Go Get That Motherf**er!”

BLM leader promises to rip President Trump from the White House

Utah leader of Black Lives Matter John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House” during a Washington DC rally on Friday.

Mr. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution” during his inflammatory speech.

Attorney Lin Wood is urging American citizens to prepare for the upcoming revolution being pushed by the far-left.

