BLM Leader Calls to Rip POTUS From White House: “We About to Go Get That Motherf**er!”

Utah leader of Black Lives Matter John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House” during a Washington DC rally on Friday.
Mr. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution” during his inflammatory speech.
Attorney Lin Wood is urging American citizens to prepare for the upcoming revolution being pushed by the far-left.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai
