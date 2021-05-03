BLM Leader Arrested for Interfering in Murder Investigation

A Black Lives Matter movement leader in Iowa City was arrested Saturday after lying to police about a murder that took place inside his apartment.

Mazin M. Mohamedali, 20, faces one count of accessory after the fact.

Police reported that Mohamedali, who identifies himself as a leader of a racial justice group called the Iowa Freedom Riders leader, knew that 19-year-old Quincy Russom had been killed in his Iowa apartment on Feb. 12 during a suspected robbery but refused to call 911 immediately.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Police also said that he gave false descriptions of people involved with Russom’s death, lied during questioning, and withheld information that would have more quickly led them to the suspect behind the killing, Sammy Hamed.

A criminal complaint also asserted that Mohamedali deleted his call history and Snapchat from his phone.

Mohamedali had been arrested earlier this year after the killing after police executed a search warrant for his apartment and found dozens of ecstasy pills and 56.13 grams of marijuana. He is expected to face trial on those chargeson Aug. 24.

He was also arrested last summer during a Black Lives Matter protest where rioters tore down a $5,000 fence protecting the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City. He faced six charges from the riot but pleaded guilty to one simple misdemeanor.