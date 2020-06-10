BLM Leader Arrested After Threatening To Burn Down NYC District On Live TV

A Black Lives Matter leader has been arrested after he appeared on Fox News and threatened to burn down New York City’s Diamond District if his fellow protester’s leftist demands are not met.

“What is the message and at what point does the message get across?” the Fox News reporter asked the BLM leader.

“The question shouldn’t be when it’s going to end. The question should be: what policies are we going to enact to make people feel safe in their communities?” said the man, who refers to himself as “Ace Burns.”

The BLM man noted that he organizes under the banner of “FTP,” an acronym that typically means, “F*ck The Police.” He said it could also mean “free the people,” “for the people,” or “fire to property.” He made it clear that it is very possible that his movement could get violent and burn down neighborhoods if their radical demands are not met.

“That’s very possible,” he said, referring to escalating acts of destruction and violence in the city. “I’m leading a demonstration from the Barclay Center at 6pm to City Hall, and that’s the first stop, and we are hoping De Blasio and Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction.”

“But if they don’t,” he added, “the next stop is the Diamond District, and gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap, so we are giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

The entire clip can be seen here:

Yup. BLM activist threatening to burn down NYC Diamond District, heavily Othodox Jewish, if they don’t get what they want from @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor.



Will these politicians and the media call this out??#BLM #violence#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/H1N8IMzzp8 — MsGraceyP (@MsGraceyP) June 6, 2020

Other video was later found of the unhinged activist threatening ultra violence on social media:

Ace Burns, the founder of the "FTP movement" threatens revolution. Check out the 27th and 40th seconds. pic.twitter.com/UbtAh3MHoz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2020

Fox News later confirmed that the individual was arrested after making this threat live on television.