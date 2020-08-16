BLM Crash Latinos For Trump Event in California and Get Their Asses Handed To Them

While Antifa and BLM continue to wage a campaign of terror in major American cities, patriotic attendees at a Latinos For Trump rally in Tujunga, California dealt with the far-left anarchists as soon as they showed their face at the rally and threatened to cause a scene.

The confrontation between the Hispanic supporters of President Trump and the aggressive BLM protesters quickly turned into a massive brawl on Friday, leaving at least four people in need of medical attention outside an In-n-Out drive-thru in Tujunga.

Despite the BLM protesters outnumbering the Latino Trump supporters by a reported two to one, video footage shows the far-left agitators getting their asses handed to them by the patriotic Trump supporters who were not happy about having their rally in support of local churches interrupted by BLM.

BLM crash Latinos for Trump event and get their asses handed to them. pic.twitter.com/ho2XAa8jhN — Your News Wire (@yournewswire) August 16, 2020

The extent of the injuries was not known, an LAPD spokesperson said. The department also could not provide its own estimate of injuries.

The original demonstration was staged by a group called Latinos for Trump to support churches that defied state health officer orders restricting indoor religious services. Roughly 60 people showed up to support the planned protest, but they were outnumbered by about 100 demonstrators who identified themselves as Black Lives Matter supporters.

The groups traded verbal barbs for several minutes. The yelling turned to shoving, which led to fighting in a chaotic scene between about a dozen people around 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Foothill Blvd.

DailyNews report: Law enforcement, including LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, arrived soon after; paramedics also showed up and treated at least four people at the scene. A watch commander at the LAPD Foothills Community Station said the incident involved “mutual combat” and none of the participants wished to press charges. The fights were over by the time police arrived, the spokesperson said.

By 6:30 p.m., police had controlled the area where the fight occurred and people had dispersed.

There was no information available about the people treated by paramedics.