BLM Admits They Are Not ‘Peaceful Protests’ — So They’re NOT Protected By First Amendment

Black Lives Matter D.C. just acknowledged that their protests are not peaceful, which is interesting because it means they are not protected under the First Amendment’s “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.“

By demanding that CNN and other mainstream media outlets stop using the disingenuous phrase “peaceful protest/ers” and admitting they are “protesting in a way that is much more aggressive and forceful,” the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter just put the media-led deception of “mostly peaceful protests” to bed.

But they also — presumably accidentally — acknowledged their protests operate outside the law and should not be afforded protection under the First Amendment.

The text of the First Amendment provides for “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” The key word is “peaceably” — our right to protest in the United States is sacrosanct, but violent protesting is not allowed.

The First Amendment to the Constitution reads as follows:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

While leftist media and Democrat politicians continue to call them “peaceful protesters“, the actual “protesters” themselves are calling it what it is – violent revolution.

Prominent Marxist activist Angela Davis has declared that the recent Black Lives Matter riots are “rehearsals for revolution” in the very near future.

Do the Democrats really live in a fantasy world of their own making, or are actually denying the obvious truth?

It’s hard to say which is more disturbing.