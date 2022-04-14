BLM Activist Who Posted About Killing All ‘Whiteys’ Identified as Brooklyn Terror Suspect

Frank James, who has been named as a person of interest in the Brooklyn mass shooting, has a long and inglorious history supporting Black Lives Matter and other radical leftist causes.

“Police identified Frank R. James, 62, of Philadelphia as a person of interest in the case,” CBS News reported.

“They say James rented a U-Haul van that might be connected to the shooting.”

According to his social media posts, James, who posted as Frank Whitaker, was an avowed Communist and Trump-hater who posted recently about shooting and killing people.

Like the Louisville Black Lives Matter activist who allegedly attempted to assassinate a mayoral candidate, James also appears to be a supporter of black nationalism.

The fact-finding website Heavy.com identified a Facebook page allegedly belonging to James.

The page contains numerous posts that talked about shooting people in support of BLM and expressed other extreme views, including “black nationalism.”

Andy Ngo, Editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, tweeted out screenshots from the Facebook account that showed posts that promoted the Black Liberation Army, Black Lives Matter, a photo of the man who murdered five police officers in Dallas in 2016, and a photo calling to “kill all the whiteys.”

He also added posts quoting communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, posts expressing support for shooting and killing people, and posts demonizing President Donald Trump.

Breaking: NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. I looked into his social media. Like the Waukesha suspect & the Louisville BLM activist who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayoral candidate, he appeared to be a fan of black nationalism. pic.twitter.com/aUQZGakJfW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022

"It's time for action"



For years, Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting, has made references to shooting and killing people on his Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/dCzK4JddUp — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

Frank James, the person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, made a number of pro-communist and pro-Fidel Castro posts in the past. His more recent posts and videos have pivoted obsessively to black nationalist interests. pic.twitter.com/Nvh1aoINR8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

YouTube videos allegedly uploaded by James also showed extreme views, including one where he allegedly called 9/11 “the most beautiful day, probably in the history of this fucking world.”

The person of interest also allegedly ranted in the videos about white people, saying “the vast majority of people, white mother******* are racist.”