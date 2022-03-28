Blind Mystic Baba Vanga, Who Predicted Covid, Says Putin Will Become ‘Lord of the World’

Baba Vanga, the blind psychic whose long list of uncanny predictions include the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the death of Princess Diana, as well as the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, also predicated that president Vladimir Putin will become ‘Lord of the World’.

Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, predicted in a 1979 interview that Russia was to dominate the world.

She also made a frightening prediction about World War III and the use of nuclear weapons.

During the interview with writer Valentin Sidorov, she said Putin’s ‘glory‘ will remain ‘untouched‘.

‘Too much is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia,‘ BirminghamLive reported.

‘All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.

‘All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world.’

Vanga is known for her extraordinary success for predicting major events across the globe, most famously the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Per Daily Mail: It is claimed that during her 50-year career, she also predicted the Coronavirus pandemic, Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997, among other major events in world history.

The psychic reportedly predicted the Covid outbreak ‘years ago‘ when she warned: ‘The corona will be all over us.‘

She gained notoriety after supposedly predicting the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000.

The submarine sank 12 months after Vanga claimed the Kursk was to be ‘covered with water‘ and the ‘whole world will weep over it.’

In 1989, she reportedly said of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre: ‘Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds.

‘The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.’

Vanga’s devoted followers say 85 per cent of her predictions are accurate, but according to experts, who have researched her prophecies, say only 68 per cent are.

One of the prophecies which didn’t come true was that the 45th president of the United States was to be ‘faced with a crisis‘ that would ‘bring the country down’ – but America is still standing despite some challenges faced during Trump’s time in office.

She also insists that aliens will ‘not come in peace’, insisting that the extraterrestrials will arrive in asteroids‘: ‘Alien ships will attack earth and they will bomb cities and take people captive’.

Vanga grew up on a farm, in what is now Macedonia, and became blind after being dragged into a tornado when she was young, with believers saying this freak accident was what gave her second sight.