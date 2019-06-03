Black Trump Supporter to Sue Daily Beast for Doxxing Him

The black Trump supporter doxxed by the far-left Daily Beast website has begun raising money for a possible lawsuit.

On Saturday, the Daily Beast unashamedly doxxed a black conservative for the non-crime of posting a Nancy Pelosi meme vide.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: That’s right. An anonymous, private citizen was outed by the Daily Beast for the crime of having the wrong politics.

The Daily Beast Fascist, Kevin Poulsen said he went looking for the “Russian troll behind the ‘Drunk Pelosi’ viral video.”

Because when you are a brain dead leftist, anyone who supports President Trump and criticizes Democrats, is a “Russian troll.”

What they found was a black Trump supporter.

“Turns out he’s an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who’s been secretly running hard-right “news” outlets across social media for years. Also, not Russian,” Kevin Poulsen tweeted.

And Facebook assisted Poulsen in doxxing the young black Trump supporter.

NEW: I went looking for the Russian troll behind the 'Drunk Pelosi' viral video hoax. Turns out he's an itinerant forklift operator from the Bronx who's been secretly running hard-right "news" outlets across social media for years. Also, not Russian. https://t.co/mChiyVqy0B — Kevin Poulsen (@kpoulsen) June 1, 2019

The victim of the Fascist doxxing, “Shawn,” is an African-American day laborer who is now being targeted for ruin because he dared mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Sunday Shawn Brooks responded to The Daily Beast for doxxing him.

Shawn also announced that he is raising money on a GoFundMe account to take legal action against The Daily Beast… And Facebook?

I'm raising money for Shawn Brooks Legal Action Fund. Click to Donate: https://t.co/bEL24nXVNW via @gofundme — Shawn (@sportsgurufsr) June 2, 2019

You can donate to Shawn Brooks here.