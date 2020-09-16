Black Trump Supporter: ‘He’s Done More for Black Community Than Any Other President’

The growing support for President Trump among the black community terrifies the Democratic Party so much that they try to suppress stories like this from your newsfeeds.

One such example came from a black Trump supporter who was interviewed at a Nevada campaign stop.

The African-American MAGA supporter openly praised Trump for his work with the black community and for supporting small businesses in the USA.

The video was shared by Team Trump, which went viral on social media.

The video was captioned, “Supporter at #Nevada Peaceful Protest: ‘I support the president because he’s done more for the black community — all Americans really — than any other president in my lifetime.'”

“I’m happy with what he’s doing for businesses, small businesses, [and trying to] get us reopened,” the black Trump supporter said.

WATCH:

Thebl.com reports: The video was shared on social networks by the Trump team and quickly went viral, accumulating more than 185,000 views, 36,000 ‘I like it,’ and 1,600 comments on Facebook. It was shared more than 6,000 times.

The African-American citizen’s words come against the backdrop of growing support from different community members for President Trump’s re-election.

Last month, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said he would vote for the Republican president’s re-election.

In an interview with Fox News, Torrell said Democrats believe they “own” the black vote.

“The Democratic Party honestly believes that every black man has to vote for them, [and that] they own us,” he said with a critical tone toward the party that is running Barack Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, for the White House.

However, Torrell predicted that in November, Trump would receive “twice” the votes he got in 2016.

Pastor Darrell Scott also praised President Trump in May of this year, reiterating that he has been the best president for the black community he has ever seen.