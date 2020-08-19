Black Teen Given ‘Anger Management’ After Killing 59-Yr-Old White Man By Sucker Punch

Two black Maryland teenagers found guilty of killing a middle-aged white man via sucker punch at a county fair were let off by the presiding judge with lenient sentences of probation and anger management.

The teens asked the 59-year-old man for a dollar and then sucker punched him. After the first teen landed the knockout blow, the other one spat on his lifeless body. Video footage shows the teens then danced around the lifeless body.

The killing happened last year, but of course you haven’t heard about it until now. The national media ignored the story. While the local newspaper covered the news story, they totally ignored the race angle and buried the damning video, which you can find below.

From the Frederick News-Post:

The second of two teen brothers charged after a man died at the Great Frederick Fair last year was placed on probation Wednesday and ordered to complete an anger management program, among other commitments. The older of the brothers, who was 16 years old at the time of the Sept. 20 assault, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault related to the attack that killed 59-year-old Mount Airy resident John Marvin Weed. Of those charges, one count was for the teen reportedly spitting on Weed after he had fallen to the ground, which was the charge the teen pleaded guilty to July 8 during a hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court. The second assault charge was dropped per a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Stacey Steinmetz, an attorney representing the teen. A reporter for The Frederick News-Post was asked to leave the courtroom Wednesday after Steinmetz asked that hearing be closed to the public. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt agreed, saying that much about the case that would be discussed, especially regarding the teen’s past and other details, would be too sensitive to be shared in open court.

This is the judge, folks.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt

Law enforcement officials and prosecutors claim that the younger brother, who was 15 at the time of the assault, approached Weed on the midway of the fairgrounds at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and asked him for a dollar, according to stories posted previously by The Frederick News-Post. After a brief exchange of words, the 15-year-old punched Weed, igniting a scuffle that was soon joined by the 16-year-old.

Weed was punched repeatedly in the head during the assault with the 15-year-old landing the final blow that left the Mount Airy resident unresponsive on the ground, according to previous stories. [Frederick News-Post]

We have the video. The innocent man was killed by way of a brutal sucker punch.

The attack was caught on video. pic.twitter.com/WibDYumQln — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) August 16, 2020

Revolver report: Weed was unconscious before he hit the ground. He never woke up. Weed’s killers hopped around in excitement, publicly gloating over what they had just done.

Perhaps even worse than the fact that the man at the county fair died is the fact that the teens’ behavior plays right into some of the most vicious racial stereotypes in existence.

Of course, we deeply regret having to report to you, our dear reader, the racial angle. In a just world, there would be an honest conversation about race, and CNN would have already told you the story. But as Matt Walsh has so eloquently described, no one protests when a white man dies.

I keep hearing that the killing of black men by white men receives more coverage and outrage than the reverse because the white men aren't arrested. This is so insanely, absurdly, obviously false that I can't believe anyone can claim it with a straight face. Here are the facts: — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2020

The officer in the Michael Brown case was arrested and charged but that didn't stop the protest. He was also cleared by investigations on the local and federal level. Witness testimony and forensics vindicated him. Still, the outrage continues. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2020

You just can't get around this. The facts are staring you in the face. There is a racial double standard here. Anyone with a brain can see it. White on black killing, justified or not = protests and coverage. Reverse, justified or not = not protests, ever, and little coverage. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2020

The 15-year-old who threw the lethal punch at Weed has faced effectively zero punishment. Last spring, he was allowed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, even though there was absolutely nothing “involuntary” about the attack. He was sentenced, not to prison, but to a “behavioral modification program” that will end as soon as he turns 21.

This was the public murder of a helpless, random target, chosen because he seemed weak and unable to defend himself. It was effectively a lynching, with Weed executed for showing insufficient deference to the men who killed him. But instead of a punishment, lenient judges and prosecutors gave the killers anonymity and a slap on the wrist.

In a country where a drug addict with congestive heart failure dying in police custody is international news, predatory teenagers getting away with a savage murder might deserve at least a small article from national outlets. But The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and even Fox News have all studiously avoided the story. Why?

Because in 2020 America, John Weed’s life doesn’t matter. He was a white man. Only black lives matter to the national press. He also wasn’t a criminal, a predator, or an addict. He didn’t die while resisting arrest. So, when a criminal mob surrounded him, and killed him for no reason, nobody thought anything of it. The Black Lives Matter movement exists to enable the murder of people like Weed. They do it by defunding police, defanging the courts, and by prioritizing “restorative justice” over the law and order actually needed to uphold civilization.