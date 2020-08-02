Black Patriot Demands White BLM Rioters Stop Blocking Road in Austin So He Can Go to Work

A black driver has been filmed demanding white Black Lives Matter rioters stop “protesting” by blocking a highway in Austin so he can get to work, pay his bills and provide for his children.

The footage, which proves these white BLM protesters are spoiled liberal kids out of touch with the realities of life, show the man stepping out of his vehicle on the I-35 and confronting the white BLM protesters who are refusing to let traffic pass.

‘I gotta go to work, I’m black! I’ve gotta go to work!‘ the unidentified man yells at the group as he waves his hand in the air.

‘I’ve got bills! I’ve got kids!‘ he continues shouting before he makes his way back to his pick-up truck.

His words clearly had affect on the group, who are then seen meekly stepping to the sides of the road in order to let his car through.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter after it was shared by reporter Savanah Hernandez

The video quickly went viral on Twitter after it was shared by reporter Savanah Hernandez, with several remarking on the ‘irony’ of the situation.

‘A father, whose kid’s lives matter enough to him to confront the crowd on the way to his job to put food on the table. Respect!‘ one wrote.

DailyMail report: The incident came on the tail end of a tense night in Austin, where heavily armed rival groups faced off against one another a week on from the shooting death of BLM supporter Garrett Foster.

Early in the evening, a group of gun-toting men were seen protecting left-wing demonstrators at a makeshift memorial set up for Garrett Foster

Local media reported that, across the street, members of paramilitary group Three Percenters stood watching on, brandishing semiautomatic weapons in an intimidating manner.