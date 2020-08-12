Black Man Intentionally Mowed Down White Children With His SUV — No Hate Crime Charges

A black man who circled his his SUV and deliberately mowed down three white children was not charged with a hate crime.

The incident, which occurred last year, was only picked up by local media, prompting many to question whether the national media would have picked up the story had it been a white man deliberately running over black children.

On April 5, 2019, 21-year-old Oghaleoghene Atunu saw three schoolboys, aged 11 and 12, walking down a suburban sidewalk. He surveilled the area, creeped behind the boys, and then stepped on the accelerator before intentionally mowing the three young boys down.

Surveillance footage indicated that Atunu circled the cul-de-sac several times, ostensibly to look for a way to inflict the most damage, before carrying out his wanton attack and fleeing the scene, according to TapHaps.

NationalFile report: One victim suffered minor injuries; while Josh Piazza was severely injured, suffering a skull fracture.

Josh Piazza in hospital with a skull fracture and other injuries.

The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office found evidence that suggests the crash was intentional, according to the Colorado State Patrol, reported KDVR. But Atunu still maintains his innocence, claiming he lost control of his vehicle and panicking when he crashed into the boys, causing him to speed off.

Atunu was identified through a tip when the 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV was recognized. An affidavit for his arrest determined the vehicle belonged to the suspect’s mother.

Following the crash, which was deemed to be intentional, Atunu faced 15 charges, including:

…3 counts of attempted first-degree murder; 2 counts of attempted first-degree assault; 2 counts of child abuse; 1 count of first-degree assault; 1 count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injuries; 1 count of vehicular assault; 1 count of failure to notify police of an accident; 1 count of hit-and-run; 1 count of reckless driving; 1 count of driving a vehicle with an expired driver’s license; and 1 count of failure to observe/disregard a traffic control device.

After Atunu’s arrest, where no motive for the heinous incident was established, he was held at Arapahoe County jail on $250,000 bond.

Despite facing over a dozen charges and lengthy prison time, a lack of any hate crime charges reopened a discussion on what would have happened if the roles had been reversed.

“There is a nice description for this crime it is called RACISM!!!” tweeted one account replying to a post on the crime.

There is a nice description for this crime it is called RACISM!!! — Jostof (@Kaplyn12) April 17, 2019

“Just think if a white dude did that to black children,” commented another person.

Just think if a white dude did that to black children 🤔 — Christopher (@sdmallardman) April 18, 2019

A third wrote: “Shouldn’t that also go federal as a civil rights crime, as it would if the races were reversed?”