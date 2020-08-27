Black Lives Matter Protesters Chant ‘Death To America’ and Burn US Flag in Kenosha

As the racial unrest continues in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black Lives Matter protesters were heard chanting “Death to America” and “Kill the police” while burning US flags.

Chants of ‘Death to America‘ were once limited to terror-supporting Islamic regimes and foreign enemies of the United States. Now the phrase is being used by far-left protesters on American soil.

Video footage captures Marxist BLM protesters shouting anti-American and anti-police slogans as they descended on the Kenosha County Courthouse during a Tuesday evening protest.

Authorities were forced to erect a fence around the courthouse building to protect it from attack.

The National Guard was also deployed to the Democrat-run city in anticipation of further violence and rioting in the area.

Photos posted to Twitter by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas reveal National Guardsmen protecting the courthouse behind barriers and a newly-erected fence.

National Guardsmen are behind the fencing that was set up today at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Wouldn’t be surprised if this turns into another Portland federal courthouse situation. pic.twitter.com/DdKfjPdS9F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Rosas also published a video showing a young woman shouting “Kill the police!” as she held an American flag.

Young woman outside the Kenosha County Courthouse shouts, “ Kill the police!” while holding an American flag. pic.twitter.com/1LpWFAg1nU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Moments later, another video posted shows a BLM protester screaming “Death to America!” as she kicks the fence.

An American flags is also seen being ignited and burned.

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Rioters then proceed to try and tear the fence down protecting the courthouse.

Some protesters then began throwing projectiles at National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers outside the courthouse, said Rosas.

On the ground in Kenosha, WI for @townhallcom.



Currently surveying the damage after the riots that occurred in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A lot of buildings are boarded up, including the Kenosha County Democratic Party building. pic.twitter.com/0HmfGaWaoN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 24, 2020

Kenosha, Wisconsin has been marred by violent unrest since police shot Jacob Blake several times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on Sunday.

An eyewitness said that police told Blake to “drop the knife,” though he himself did not witness Blake carrying a knife, according to Breitbart.