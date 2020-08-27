Black Lives Matter Protesters Chant ‘Death To America’ and Burn US Flag in Kenosha

August 27, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1

As the racial unrest continues in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black Lives Matter protesters were heard chanting “Death to America” and “Kill the police” while burning US flags.

Chants of ‘Death to America‘ were once limited to terror-supporting Islamic regimes and foreign enemies of the United States. Now the phrase is being used by far-left protesters on American soil.

Video footage captures Marxist BLM protesters shouting anti-American and anti-police slogans as they descended on the Kenosha County Courthouse during a Tuesday evening protest.

RELATED: Candace Owens: ‘Black Lives Matter Is a Marxist Movement Disguised as Racial Unrest’

Authorities were forced to erect a fence around the courthouse building to protect it from attack.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

The National Guard was also deployed to the Democrat-run city in anticipation of further violence and rioting in the area.

Photos posted to Twitter by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas reveal National Guardsmen protecting the courthouse behind barriers and a newly-erected fence.

Rosas also published a video showing a young woman shouting “Kill the police!” as she held an American flag.

Moments later, another video posted shows a BLM protester screaming “Death to America!” as she kicks the fence.

An American flags is also seen being ignited and burned.

Rioters then proceed to try and tear the fence down protecting the courthouse.

Some protesters then began throwing projectiles at National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers outside the courthouse, said Rosas.

Kenosha, Wisconsin has been marred by violent unrest since police shot Jacob Blake several times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on Sunday. 

An eyewitness said that police told Blake to “drop the knife,” though he himself did not witness Blake carrying a knife, according to Breitbart.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)