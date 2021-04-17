Black Lives Matter Official Found Guilty Of Anti-Asian Hate Crime

A Black Lives Matter official was found guilty of committing two heinous hate crimes against Asian people, contradicting the mainstream narrative that Donald Trump’s rhetoric on coronavirus was to blame for the hate crime wave.

Pamela Cole, who is Asian, described to KIRO 7 News her ordeal on March 16 in which she and her young children were subjected to an abusive and violent attack by 51-year-old BLM protestor Christopher Hamner.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Hamner had posted multiple photos of himself attending BLM protests and was also involved in the Seattle CHOP encampment that was populated by far-left Antifa terrorists and BLM marxists.

“The moment he made eye contact with me he stopped, opens his door and he’s screaming, ‘F— you, you Asian b—-. F— you!’ and I was in complete shock. Are you talking to me?” Cole said.

Summit.news reports: Cole said she felt like her family were “sitting ducks” as Hamner then proceeded to get out of his vehicle while demanding they get out too.

“I just felt so defenseless and so helpless. And you know as a mom, all we want to do is take care of our kids and protect them,” Cole said.

Cole said that even after the light changed and she was able to drive away, Hamner continued to throw objects at her car and track where she was heading. She was eventually able to pull over and call the police.

“Hamner is accused of committing a similar hate crime two days later, when he cut off two Asian women in a vehicle. The vehicle had a dashboard camera, which enabled authorities to identify Hamner,” reports the Hill, adding that Hamner again charged at the vehicle and threw objects.

After being charged, Hamner pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and his bail has been set at $10,000 dollars.

The two incidents once again expose how the media’s attempt to pin a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes on “white supremacy” by saying they were incited by Donald Trump’s anti-Chinese COVID 19 rhetoric has completely failed.

Though black people comprise 13% of the pop.



They committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018



While whites comprise 62% of the pop. the commit 24% of crimes against Asians



But please tell me how white supremacy is the issue https://t.co/3Zdn12vTfb — MOSTLY PEACEFUL ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) March 19, 2021

In virtually every major recent incident where Asians were targeted by violent criminals in hate crime attacks, the perpetrators turn out to be African-American men.

Crime stats also show white people are underrepresented per capita in attacks against Asians.

As the Washington Examiner highlights, citing FBI statistics, whereas whites comprise 62% of the population, they committed 24% of crimes against Asians in 2018.

In comparison, blacks, who comprise 13% of the population, committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018.

The media’s fake narrative that “white supremacy” is to blame for the hate crime spree in now inciting violent attacks against white people.

37-year-old Michael Sangbong Rhee attacked a woman he believed was white by holding her at gunpoint and trying to rape her.

According to authorities, the attack was “in retaliation for the rise in hate crimes against Asian people.”