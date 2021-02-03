Black Lives Matter Endorse Democrat’s Bill to Remove Over 100 Republicans From Congress

The Black Lives Matter organization has officially endorsed a Democrat bill that aims to forcibly remove over 100 Republicans from Congress.

The bill was introduced last month by Rep. Cori Bush – a former leader of the domestic terror group.

On Monday, BLM declared it was supporting Bush’s proposal to kick out Republicans who opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“It is not enough to denounce the white supremacy behind the attack,” the far left extremist group wrote on its website.

“We must remove its endorsers from Congress – Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College.”

Those lawmakers who questioned the election results “incited a White supremacist-attempted coup,” Bush falsely claims.

I just introduced H.Res. 25, which would initiate investigations for removal of the members who attempted to overturn the results of the election and incited a white supremacist attempted coup.



Grateful for the 47 of my colleagues who have co-sponsored this legislation. pic.twitter.com/yuxjHDZfW6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 11, 2021

Foxnews.com reports: The proposal is based on the claim that some of these conservatives engaged in sedition against the U.S. – or incited rebellion against the government.

More than 140 Republicans in Congress voted to overturn the results of the election, which former President Donald Trump in unproven claims said was “stolen” from him by fraudulent means.

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in particular have come under fire for roles Democrats allege they played in inciting the violent pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill, where several lives were lost.

Hawley and Cruz both made clear in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that they did not intend to certify the results, leaning on Trump’s fraud claims.

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint last week to investigate whether the pair coordinated with rioters.

Both have denied that they were trying to overturn the election or incite riots, saying they were instead seeking to ensure a free and fair election process. Hawley and Cruz have each condemned the events of Jan. 6.

But many Democrats believe that their decision to proceed with planned objections spurred the protesters’ turn to violence.

There have been calls for both to resign from their positions.