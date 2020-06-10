Black Lives Matter Demands Boston Spends $15M on Jobs for Illegals

The Boston, Massachusetts, chapter of Black Lives Matter is demanding that $15 million in taxpayer funds are spent on providing summer jobs to illegal aliens.

In a list of demands posted by BLM Boston, the organization demands that lawmakers allocate millions of dollars on creating thousands of summer jobs – some of which would be given to young illegal aliens:

We demand that Mayor Marty Walsh cut the police budget by 10% from $414 million to $372 million or less, including cutting at least $40 million from the Police Department’s $60 million overtime budget. Those funds should be reinvested in the needs of Black and Brown communities, including providing housing and jobs to people released from prison. [Emphasis added] In addition, we demand that funds are reinvested in youth jobs during a global pandemic and economic crisis. The City should fund $15 million for 5000 summer jobs and 1000 year-round jobs lasting from September to June, including hiring 14-22 year olds, hiring undocumented young people, and providing grants to organizations. Mayor Walsh, CFO Emme Handy, and Director Justin Sterritt: meet with young people immediately to discuss protecting young people this summer! [Emphasis added]

Breitbart.com reports: The demand comes as the Minneapolis City Council has taken its first step in attempting to “dismantle” the city’s police department, according to city officials, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are added to the U.S. population in addition to about 1.2 million legal immigrants who permanently resettle in the country and another more than one million foreign visa workers who arrive to take American jobs.

The results have stifled upward mobility in wages and employment for, specifically, black Americans. Research in the past has revealed that every ten percent increase in the immigrant share of an occupation reduces the wages of black American men by about five percent.

Likewise, every one percent increase in the immigrant share of an occupation reduces overall American weekly wages by about 0.5 percent, researcher Steven Camarotta has found. This means the average native-born American worker today has their weekly wages reduced by perhaps 8.5 percent because of current legal immigration levels.