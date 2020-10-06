Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Admits Joe Biden Is a ‘Violent White Supremacist’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Dr. Melina Abdullah has slammed Joe Biden for being a “violent white supremacist.”

Dr. Abdullah, a founder of the Los Angeles BLM chapter, says the former Vice President “represents” a “system” of white supremacy in America.

Abdullah made the comments during an interview with ABC News.

“People are feeling dismayed that the choices are between, you know, a violent white supremacist and another person who represents that same system,” Abdullah said.

Theblaze.com reports: Abdullah is a California State University professor and previously faced charges including battery on a Los Angeles Police Department officer arising from her participation in the BLM protests in 2019. The charges were later dropped after pressure against the city from protesters.

Other BLM leaders voiced similar anxiety about the lack of change they can expect from their choices in the election.

“I think sometimes, Joe Biden and [President Donald] Trump, and our party on both sides are blinded by the struggles that the lower end of Americans are feeling today,” said Lawrence Nathaniel, the co-founder of “I Can’t Breathe” in South Carolina.

Nathaniel says he is considering voting for a third-party candidate.

The ABC News report documented other BLM supporters who were using the momentum from the protests in order to register younger Americans to vote.

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has fallen among Americans, according to a September poll. The survey conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only 39% of Americans supported BLM after finding 54% support in the same poll from June.

Abdullah added that no matter what happens in the election, she planned to continue protesting in the streets.

“In the midst of protest,” she said, “a recognition that no matter what the the outcome is to any of these things, we have to stay in the streets.”

