Black Grandma Tells Black Lives Matter: ‘We’re Building This Neighborhood Up, You’re Tearing It Down’

A black grandmother and business owner whose shop was vandalized and looted during violent riots has sent a no-holds-barred message to Black Lives Matter protestors: “Stop stealing. This is our neighborhood. We are trying to build it up and you are tearing it down.“

Standing in front of her shopfront, the elderly African American woman points out the damage caused by violent protesters and singles out Black Lives Matter for blame.

“You know what bothers me? You said black lives matter. Look what you did to my store. Look. Look at the things that you have done. We’ve been here all night cleaning up, all night cleaning.”



“And you tell me black lives matter. You’re lying. You wanted to loot the store. You needed money. Get a job, like I do. Stop stealing. This is the neighborhood. We’re trying to build it up and you’re tearing it down.“