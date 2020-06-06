Bitchy Biden: 15 Percent of Americans Are ‘Just Not Very Good People’

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has declared that a large percentage of Americans are “just not very good people.”

According to the former Vice President, between 32.82M and 49.23 million Americans are bad people, mirroring similar claims made by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election who famously called Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables.”

Biden made the insult during a Thursday night online interview. He claimed that most Americans were good people who see improvement as a possibility for the nation, while lamenting “there are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people.”

Breitbart.com reports: Biden spoke about race and plans for a Biden administration to push for racial equity in office. He accused President Donald Trump of dividing the country while pledging that, as president, he would unify and heal.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come out,” Biden said during the exchange.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” he continued. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together.”

His thoughts echoed those of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 dismissal of “half of Trump’s supporters” as bigoted “deplorables” which subsequently became one of the most remembered quotes of her failed campaign.

Biden’s claim to be a peacemaker came just 24 hours after said he “won’t traffic in fear and division” in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

“I won’t fan the flames of hate,” he claimed, as Breitbart News reported.