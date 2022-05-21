Biological Man Breaks Records by Winning Multiple Women’s Surfing Events

A biological male who identifies as female won multiple women’s surfing competitions in Australia earlier this week.
Surfing Western Australia announced that trans competitor Sasha Jane Lowerson was awarded first place in both the Open Women’s Longboard and Open Women’s Logger.
Summit.news reports: It wasn’t even close, with a 4 point and 2.5 point gap between second place in the respective events.
Lowerson would have won in the mens division with the score ‘she’ recorded:
Lowerson said “To be the first transgender woman competing in surfing hasn’t been an easy ride emotionally but the amount of support I’ve been showed has been phenomenal and I’m so grateful to be involved, welcomed and embraced within the longboard community in Australia.”
When Lowerson was a man called Ryan Egan as short a time ago as 2019, he was winning male surfing competitions.
Surf site Beach Grit notes that Egan/Lowerson is now “absolutely demolishing the women’s division.”
Lowerson’s success is similar to that of transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas, another biological male who has dominated championship races in the women’s division.
There has been backlash among some swim coaches and officials over Thomas being allowed to compete in the women’s division, with one prominent USA official urging that “Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed.”
The World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) has recommended that FINA, a governing body for aquatic sports, create a transgender division to account for men’s biological advantages over women.