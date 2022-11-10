Biological Male Wins Miss America Beauty Pageant In New Hampshire

November 10, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 1
biological male winner
A biological male has became the first transgender to win a title under the Miss America Organization after recently winning a beauty contest in New Hampshire.

19 year old Brian Nguyen who was twice the size of the other competitors, won the “Miss Greater Derry” pageant last week.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

