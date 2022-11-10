A biological male has became the first transgender to win a title under the Miss America Organization after recently winning a beauty contest in New Hampshire.
19 year old Brian Nguyen who was twice the size of the other competitors, won the “Miss Greater Derry” pageant last week.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biological Male Wins Miss America Beauty Pageant In New Hampshire - November 10, 2022
- Brain-Damaged Stroke Victim John Fetterman, Declared Victor In Pennsylvania Senate Race - November 9, 2022
- Hypocritical Globalists Eat Gourmet Meat While Pushing A Diet Of Bugs On The Rest Of Us - November 9, 2022