Biological Male Wins Miss America Beauty Pageant In New Hampshire

A biological male has became the first transgender to win a title under the Miss America Organization after recently winning a beauty contest in New Hampshire.

19 year old Brian Nguyen who was twice the size of the other competitors, won the “Miss Greater Derry” pageant last week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A biological male won “Miss Greater Derry” which is a beauty pageant in New Hampshire under the “Miss America” organization. pic.twitter.com/aME4Gd4bhm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2022