Biological Male Wins ‘Best Actress’ at Golden Globes

Biological male Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez won “Best Actress” at the 79th annual Golden Globes this week, striking another blow to women’s rights.

Rodriguez, born a male, now claims to be a woman.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The transgender actor’s character, Blanca, a nurse on the LGBT dramatic series “Pose,” won Rodriguez the prestigious award.

Hey I just want to say, I’m still on cloud 9. I will say this though. To the people who don’t see me as female or worthy of this award, I don’t care. I will still move how I always have and that’s through LOVE. The creator themselves put me here, and for that I will continue. 🙏🏽 — Michaela Jaé (Mj) (@MjRodriguez7) January 10, 2022

It marks the first time a biological male has ever won a Golden Globe in a female category.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Rodriguez was previously recognized as the first transgender actor nominated for a lead acting Emmy, but the show’s cast has been outspoken about their lack of awards in the past.

“Something abt trans ppl not being honored on a show abt trans ppl who created a culture to honor ourselves bc the world doesn’t,” Indya Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista on Pose, previously posted to Twitter from an account that has since been deleted. “Let’s call it cognitive cissonance.”

Rodriguez celebrated the win as a landmark occasion on social media.

“Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” Rodriguez posted to Instagram. “They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

The performer also praised the other nominees.

“To the nominees we are Queens,” Rodriguez posted. “I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”