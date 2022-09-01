Biological Male Celebrates Being Able To Use Same Locker Room As Underage Girls

A 31-year-old biological male who identifies as female celebrated being allowed to use the same locker room as underage girls, declaring the decision as “the best gift I could get.”

According to a Dutch news report, male-to-female transgender footballer Marjolein Schepers pleaded with the Royal Football Association (KNVB) to allow him to shower and get changed with young girls.

After being given a new passport that certified the biological male to be a woman, Schepers was given the green-light to able to register as a woman with the KNVB.

Summit.news reports: After initially encountering difficulties with his hometown team in Westerbork, Schepers traveled 200 kilometers to join up with a team of teenage girls in Lisse, with Schepers proclaiming it to be, “The best time of my life.”

“I was finally accepted by my teammates. I joined in,” said Schepers, adding that the ability to use the same dressing room as the young girls was “the best gift I could get.”

However, Schepers was subsequently suspended from playing by the KNVB due to him being significantly older than teams comprising of players under the age of 20.

“I’m 31 years old, but I don’t feel that way. I’m full of hormones, and I feel like a 15-year-old girl,” said Marjolein. “The KNVB is afraid that I am too strong to play with and against young girls. That is not the case, and you cannot judge that from a chair in Zeist.”

Marjolein insisted that the KNVB should come and watch him in a training session to reassure them.

“You will see that the happiest girl in the world is playing a nice game of football with her team,” said Marjolein.

Aside from the moral and sexual problems with a 31-year-old biological male using the same changing room as a bunch of teenage girls, Schepers clearly enjoys a physical advantage over the other players he will come up against.

As we previously highlighted, after a biological male in his 30’s who identifies as a transgender woman was allowed to compete in a Gaelic soccer final against 16-year-old girls, women who complained about it had their accounts banned by Twitter.

An image of Giulia Valentino competing in Ireland clearly illustrates the physical superiority he has over opposition players.

Back in June, Rugby’s international governing body banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s matches.