Biological Male Celebrates Being Able To Use Same Locker Room As Underage Girls

A 31-year-old biological male who identifies as female celebrated being allowed to use the same locker room as underage girls, declaring the decision as “the best gift I could get.”
According to a Dutch news report, male-to-female transgender footballer Marjolein Schepers pleaded with the Royal Football Association (KNVB) to allow him to shower and get changed with young girls.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
After being given a new passport that certified the biological male to be a woman, Schepers was given the green-light to able to register as a woman with the KNVB.
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
Summit.news reports: After initially encountering difficulties with his hometown team in Westerbork, Schepers traveled 200 kilometers to join up with a team of teenage girls in Lisse, with Schepers proclaiming it to be, “The best time of my life.”
“I was finally accepted by my teammates. I joined in,” said Schepers, adding that the ability to use the same dressing room as the young girls was “the best gift I could get.”
However, Schepers was subsequently suspended from playing by the KNVB due to him being significantly older than teams comprising of players under the age of 20.
“I’m 31 years old, but I don’t feel that way. I’m full of hormones, and I feel like a 15-year-old girl,” said Marjolein. “The KNVB is afraid that I am too strong to play with and against young girls. That is not the case, and you cannot judge that from a chair in Zeist.”
Marjolein insisted that the KNVB should come and watch him in a training session to reassure them.
“You will see that the happiest girl in the world is playing a nice game of football with her team,” said Marjolein.
Aside from the moral and sexual problems with a 31-year-old biological male using the same changing room as a bunch of teenage girls, Schepers clearly enjoys a physical advantage over the other players he will come up against.
As we previously highlighted, after a biological male in his 30’s who identifies as a transgender woman was allowed to compete in a Gaelic soccer final against 16-year-old girls, women who complained about it had their accounts banned by Twitter.
An image of Giulia Valentino competing in Ireland clearly illustrates the physical superiority he has over opposition players.
Back in June, Rugby’s international governing body banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s matches.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- In 1917 Rudolf Steiner Predicted “Vaccines Will Destroy People’s Souls” - September 1, 2022
- CDC Finally Admits Natural Immunity Words Better Than the Toxic Jab - September 1, 2022
- White House Officially Labels Trump Supporters ‘Domestic Terrorists’ - September 1, 2022