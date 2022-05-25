Bio-Terrorist Bill Gates Wants ‘New World Order’ to Institute International Lockdowns

Bill Gates wants the ‘New World Order’ to have the power to compel sovereign governments worldwide to lockdown their countries.
Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute talked to Steve Bannon recently about Bill Gates’ chilling presentation at the World Economic Forum.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“He’s not an intellectual. He’s actually, I’m sorry, a powerful but extremely stupid man, who knows nothing about cell biology. I sent that clip to a bunch of scientists connected with Brownstone and they were mortified. You know, like, ‘Why are these people running the world instead of people who actually understand cell biology and viruses.”
Latest Videos
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’
Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics
WATCH: