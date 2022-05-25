Bio-Terrorist Bill Gates Wants ‘New World Order’ to Institute International Lockdowns

Bill Gates wants the ‘New World Order’ to have the power to compel sovereign governments worldwide to lockdown their countries.

Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute talked to Steve Bannon recently about Bill Gates’ chilling presentation at the World Economic Forum.

“He’s not an intellectual. He’s actually, I’m sorry, a powerful but extremely stupid man, who knows nothing about cell biology. I sent that clip to a bunch of scientists connected with Brownstone and they were mortified. You know, like, ‘Why are these people running the world instead of people who actually understand cell biology and viruses.”

WATCH: