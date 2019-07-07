Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Arrested for Child Sex Trafficking

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York on Saturday on child sex trafficking-related charges, multiple sources report.

According to court documents, Epstein had multiple sexual encounters with children at his Palm Beach, Florida residence. The hedge fund manager employed “female fixers” who procured the girls from all over the world for the sexual encounters.

Some of the girls were taken to his homes in New York City, New Mexico, and a private Caribbean island, according to the documents.

Epstein’s private island, nicknamed ‘pedo island‘ by many, was allegedly a favorite getaway spot for D.C. and Hollywood elites including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Kevin Spacey.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that Epstein is expected to appear before a federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

“It’s been a long time coming—it’s been too long coming,” David Boies, an attorney who represents a pair of Epstein accusers, said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “It is an important step towards getting justice for the many victims of Mr. Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise.”

“We hope that prosecutors will not stop with Mr. Epstein because there were many other people who participated with him and made the sex trafficking possible,” added Boies.

Epstein’s arrest comes after a federal court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of 2,000 pages of documents that are expected to expose the details of Jeffrey Epstein’s international sex trafficking operation.



Nbcnewyork.com reports: Epstein’s lead attorney Jack Goldberger, told NBC News he “declines to comment at this time.”

The crimes allegedly occurred at his homes on the Upper East Side and in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein was flying from Paris to New York on Saturday and was arrested at Teterboro Airport, the sources said.

Spokesmen for the FBI, the NYPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

“Jeffrey Epstein has evaded justice for too long – this child rapist belongs in prison and should not be allowed to post bail and hurt more girls,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee.

A 2008 deal ended a federal investigation that could have landed Epstein, now 66, in prison for life. Instead, he was allowed to plead guilty to lesser state charges that resulted in a 13-month jail sentence and required financial settlements to dozens of his victims. He also had to register as a sex offender.

The agreement was overseen by former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now President Donald Trump’s labor secretary. In the face of intense criticism, Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances.

Court documents show at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters. Authorities say he had female fixers who would look for suitable girls, some local and others recruited from Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.

An attorney representing four of the girls in the 2008 case said they will continue to fight for all of his co-conspirators to be held accountable.

“With his money, Epstein was able to buy more than a decade of delay in facing justice – but fortunately he wasn’t able to postpone justice forever,” said attorney Paul G. Cassell.

Epstein has maintained a home in New York City, a ranch in New Mexico and a private Caribbean island. Some of the girls were brought to those places as well, court documents show.

Epstein is a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain’s Prince Andrew and Trump, who was his neighbor in Palm Beach at the time.