Billionaire Bill Ackman: “America Will End as We Know It” Unless Trump Closes Borders

Billionaire Bill Ackman has warned President Trump that unless he totally closes down American borders, sends people home for 30 days and has the government cover their wages, “America will end as we know it.”

Following up from a tweet in which he called on Trump to “shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders,” Ackman warned CNBC “hell is coming” and the entire system of capitalism would collapse unless drastic measures were taken immediately.

Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

“You cant borrow your way out of the problem, you can’t lend your way out of the crisis.. you have to kill the virus,” said Ackman.

“What’s scaring the American people and corporate America now is the gradual rollout,” Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner.

“We need to shut it down now… This is the only answer.”

“Capitalism does not work in an 18-month shutdown, capitalism can work in a 30-day shutdown,” he warned, noting that the hotel, airline and restaurant businesses will go bankrupt if the situation drags on for longer than one month.

“Beginning in late January I was getting increasingly bearish and I woke up with a nightmare,” Ackman claimed, adding that he personally went into lockdown a month ago to save his immunocompromised father.

“And my nightmare was you have this virus that replicates and infects incredibly rapidly,” he contiued.

Calling on all Americans to make sacrifices, the billionaire pleaded, “[The president] is not saying storm the beaches of Normandy right, he’s saying go home, go home, spend a month with your family.”

If he impliements these measures and saves America from COVID-19, Trump is guaranteed to win re-election in November, according to Ackman.