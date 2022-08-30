Bill To Block US Taxpayer Dollars Funding the WEF Introduced By House Republicans

House Republicans have introduced a bill to block taxpayer funds from supporting the activities of the World Economic Forum – Klaus Schwab’s notorious non-governmental organization promoting world government and centralized, undemocratic authority.

Sponsored by Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Tom Tiffany, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, the legislation follows outrage over the WEF’s weaponization of COVID-19 to advance its corporate-leftist social agenda. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also weaponized climate change as an excuse to implement the tenets of Schwab’s “Great Reset” agenda which includes the abolition of private property.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The “Defund Davos Act” would ensure that U.S. taxpayer funds don’t support the WEF’s ambitions and follows previous efforts from the Trump administration to withdraw from other international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Accord.

“No funds available to the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development, or any other department or agency may be used to provide funding for the World Economic Forum,” reads the bill, H.R. 8748.

National Pulse report: The bill has since been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The WEF is able to push its progressive social agenda through deep partnerships and personnel overlap with the world’s leading corporations. In addition to relying on the private sector to implement WEF-sanctioned policies including social credit score and digital banking, government officials are also crucial to the group’s mission.

Beyond hosting an annual summit in Davos, Switzerland with many high-level government officials and heads of state, the WEF liaises with younger politicians through its Young Global Leaders program.

Of the agencies targeted by the Defund Davos Act, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has come under scrutiny for sending taxpayer dollars to an American nonprofit that collaborated with a Chinese Communist Party-run lab believed to be at the center of the origins of COVID-19.

USAID supported the pandemic preparedness initiatives of EcoHealth Alliance, despite the group’s bat coronavirus research – including manipulating pathogens to make them deadlier to humans – resembling similarities to COVID-19.