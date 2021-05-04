Bill & Melinda Gates Announce They Are Getting Divorced

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

In a tweet Gates said: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage”

The billionaire couple first met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm and have, up to now, jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Telegraph reports: Mr Gates, the 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft, posted a statement on Twitter revealing that he and wife Melinda made the decision after a “great deal of thought and work” and that they were entering the “next phase” of their lives.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The divorce of the famously charitable couple is likely to send shock waves through the worlds of philanthropy, public health and business.

Their separation also leaves questions over the fate of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – the world’s largest charitable organisation – which has donated tens of billions of dollars since it was formed in 2000.

In the last year alone, the Gates Foundation made a contribution of $250 million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and has focused on the development and distribution of vaccines around the world.

It could also become one of the most expensive in history. Mr Gates is the fourth wealthiest man in the world and together the couple is worth an estimated $127 billion.