Bill Maher Urges Clintons To Just ‘Go Away’, Hillary Is A ‘Trump Asset’

During his monologue on this weekend’s show, HBO host Bill Maher dared to say that it would be best for Bill and Hillary Clinton to just “go away” and exit politics for good.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again,” Maher said to the audience. “And people are like, ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running.’ Or she says something crazy.” “The Clintons – they’ve got to go away,” Maher said. “I’m saying this a year out,” he continued. “They can’t be at the convention. Maybe on the video, waving or something, but I’m serious.”

Maher then said “she is!” in response to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash’s comment that Hillary is a “Donald Trump asset” after the twice failed presidential candidate’s social media war with Tulsi Gabbard.

“And Bill is damaged goods. And I just thinking they’ve got to go away. We can’t be associating them with the Democratic Party.”

How long before the mainstream media exclaims: Is Bill Maher a ‘Russian asset’ too?