Bill Maher: ‘This Is Why I’m NEVER Getting a Booster Shot’

Television host Bill Maher has spoken out against the Covid-19 booster shots, and has revealed the reason he will never get one, despite being twice vaccinated himself.

During an interview with Deadline, Maher revealed that Covid jabs “do not prevent you from either transmitting it or getting the disease. We know that. That’s a fact now. They just prevent you from dying, which is a great part of it, let’s not undercount that. But if they don’t prevent you from transmitting it and they don’t prevent you from getting it why are we still treating this disease the way we always have? And what the f*[**] is the use of a booster shot? Because I will never get a booster shot.”

“It’s not only useless, but this is a very, very new vaccine. Okay, I didn’t want the first vaccine. We should not treat people unfairly who want to allow their own immune system to take care of the situation. But okay, I took one for the team. Now, they’re giving a fourth one in Israel with the booster shots. Now, this I read in the front page of the New York Times, which is a very pro-vaccine publication, and even they printed that many scientists in Israel were against this, scientists and doctors, because they said it might have a reverse effect, something called immune system fatigue,” Maher pointed out.

“Well, I don’t want that, do you? So, now you’re not protected by the vaccine or your immune system? I don’t think so,” he added.

Theblaze.com reports: He told Deadline that he’s “over COVID” and said that he never believed it represented a significant threat to healthy people.

“I was never scared of it. I was always scared of the reaction to it, and as this has played out that only proved to be more true for me. I’m sure many people feel different, but that’s me. It was never that virulent a threat, I thought, to people who were in good health,” he noted.

