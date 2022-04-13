Bill Maher Tells Joe Rogan Democrats Are Going To Get Their ‘Ass Kicked’ in November’

Bill Maher told Joe Rogan that the Democrats have moved so far to the left by departing from basic common sense they will get their “ass kicked” in the mid-term this coming November.

The comedian and HBO late-night host advised the Democrats to become the party of common sense before November.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Breirtbart reports: During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Maher observed Americans have a hunger for common sense and blasted the left for becoming “goofier” over the past decade by endorsing riots, pouring trillions of dollars into the pandemic economy, and saying men can get pregnant.

“We are both seen as people who are common-sensical,” Maher told Rogan. “And that is what there is a hunger for, I think, in America more than anything, is common sense. Away from the extremes.”

As to charges that he has somehow become “more conservative,” Maher said he never changed and it was the left who got “goofier.”

Watch below:

“People say to me, ‘Don’t you think you’ve gotten more conservative?’ No, I haven’t,” Maher charged. “The Left has gotten goofier. So, I seem more conservative, maybe. But like, it’s not me who changed.”

“I feel I’m the same guy, but five years ago we hadn’t spent $6 trillion to stay home,” he added. “I mean, I understand we had to do something with the pandemic. I’m not sure… we didn’t spend a trillion to bail out the economy in 2008.”

Maher noted the left’s rhetoric shifted to extreme topics like defunding the police and a host of other insane ideas.

“Five years ago, no one was talking about abolishing the police,” Maher said. “There was no talk about pregnant men. I mean, looting was still illegal. So, like have I changed? No, because if someone had said 20 years ago ‘I’m not sure looting is a bad thing,’ I would’ve opposed it then. So, I haven’t changed.”