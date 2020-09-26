Bill Maher: SCOTUS Pick Amy Barett Is “a F*cking Nut”

Bill Maher declared Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett “a fucking nut” during Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

Maher said Barrett is “a fucking nut. Religion, I was right about that one too. … Amy Coney Barrett, Catholic, really Catholic. I mean really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues, like she doesn’t believe in condoms. Which is what she has in common with Trump. Because he doesn’t either. I remember that from Stormy Daniels. So, she’s going to be on the court.”

