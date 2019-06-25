Bill Maher Rips Every Democrat 2020 Candidate Apart In Brutal Routine

HBO host Bill Maher panned the two dozen declared Democrat presidential candidates in a brutal routine on Real Talk on Friday and essentially admitted that Trump has a damn good chance of being re-elected next year considering the motley crew he is running against.

Dismissing mainstream media claims that all of the Democratic challengers are “sure things” to beat Trump in 2020, Maher said:

“There’s lots of people I like, but when I ask, ‘A sure thing?’ No, no, no, no, no,” Maher said.

He ran down the list of the top Democrat contenders, quickly pointing out their glaring flaws.

Joe Biden? “Young people look at him like a typewriter’s running for president,” Maher quipped about the 76-year-old former vice president.

How about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren?

As “a three-syllable woman in a one-syllable country,” she can’t connect with everyday Americans, the “Real Time” host suggested.

There’s also the pesky fact that she’s about as exciting as a plain baked potato.

Maher didn’t just go after frontrunners Biden and Warren.

“Bernie Sanders is an American hero in my book,” he said of the Vermont independent senator. “But he’s another one who has his cardiologist on speed dial.”

As for Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Maher said, “I like Mayor Pete but we must … ask the question: Is America ready to be led by a gay teenager?”

“He’s 37, he looks 27. He’s the only veteran who came back from Afghanistan looking refreshed,” Maher said. “When he campaigns door-to-door, nobody answers because they’re afraid he’s a Mormon.”

WesternJournal report:

But the liberal pundit, who is known for going after both sides when they pique his ire, also took the opportunity to present his plan: Recruit Oprah Winfrey to take on Trump.

“[W]hat matters is Oprah alone checks all the boxes that a Democrat needs to win,” Maher said, pointing out Winfrey’s legendary status among black Americans and female voters.

“[N]ever underestimate the power of being in people’s living rooms for decades. That’s what got Trump elected,” he added.