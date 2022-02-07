Bill Maher Drops Covid-19 Truth Bombs Live on Air, Liberals Outraged

Bill Maher launched an extraordinary attack on the establishment on the weekend, accusing President Joe Biden of lying about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 jab, attacking social media giants including Facebook and Twitter for censoring users who dared to discuss the origins of the pandemic, and slamming the mainstream media for suppressing important information regarding Covid-19 that does not suit their failing narrative.

The HBO “Real Time” host has said for weeks that he is “over” the Covid hysteria, but this weekend he took time out in his show to educate his liberal audience about the numerous lies Americans have been told about the pandemic.

“It’s time to do what a growing list of countries have done and announce we’re going back to something more like normal beginning with recognizing that what we’re doing to kids is unnecessary and horrible — and I don’t even like kids,” he said.

“But make kids who have a COVID survivability rate of 99.98% [it’s closer to 100% for healthy kids] mask up like bandits?” he said. “Unfortunately, the thing that’s getting stolen is their education, their sanity, and their social skills.”

“A study this week from a professor at John’s Hopkins concluded that the lockdowns we all suffered through had little impact in reducing COVID deaths,” he pointed out.

“Okay,” he said. “That’s kind of a big one to get wrong.”

Maher was referencing a major Johns Hopkins study that destroyed the mainstream media and Biden administration narratives on lockdowns. In short, they were hardly effective at all.

There has been a “full-on media blackout of the new study outlining the ineffectiveness of lockdowns to prevent COVID deaths,” Fox News reported, noting that MSNBC, CNN, NYT and WaPo have kept their audiences in the dark on the study.

“According to a Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis of several studies, lockdowns during the first COVID wave in the spring of 2020 only reduced COVID mortality by .2% in the U.S. and Europe,” Fox News added.

“While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted,” the researchers wrote. “In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

On Friday, Jen Psaki attempted to blame Trump for the lockdowns, which essentially threw Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘under the bus.’

“Last July president Biden said, you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Maher continued. “Well, I already knew that was wrong then. And now we all do.”

“The former director of the CDC Robert Redfield believes COVID originated in a lab and now our intelligence agencies agree: It might have,” Maher went on. “But for months on social media, it was banned to even discuss it.”

“Look, I’m not saying the medical establishment isn’t trying to figure shit out or that they’re corrupt — although there is some of that — but how about just wrong, wrong, a lot,” he continued.

“Wrong about HIV, wrong about lockdowns, wrong about kids, wrong about how you couldn’t get it if you were vaccinated,” he said. “Remember washing our packages?”

“And there’s never been research showing that outdoor transmission is likely or common,” he noted. “Yet, LA county says we’re still supposed to mask up for big outdoor events like we’ll be at the Super Bowl.”

Maher then showed images of California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcettia posing maskless at the NFC Championship game.

“Well, supposed to,” he commented. It’s all theater. Watching athletes mix it up on the court and then mask on the sideline. Not being able to touch a menu, but watching them touch my food. Maskless at dinner while sitting, but not standing. And by the way, if Applebees really cared about our health, they would make us cover our mouths after the food arrived.”

“I’m just asking how much wrong do you get to be while still holding the default setting for people who represent the science?” he asked.