Bill and Hillary Clinton Visited Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Ranch’ Almost Every Year: Report

The Clintons were regular visitors at Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico “pedophile ranch” where the deceased child sex trafficker had grand plans to seed the human race with his DNA, according to his estate manager.

Bill, Hillary and even Chelsea visited the creepy 10,000-acre estate “almost every year after they departed the White House,” according to a Daily Mail report.

The former secretary of state didn’t stay in the main compound with Bill, however, the Clintons spent their time in a custom cowboy-themed village Epstein built a mile south of his mountaintop villa.

the Clinton family bunked down in a special cowboy-themed village created by Epstein, which is a mile south of his own luxury mountaintop villa. They’d use one of the two guest houses, which look like they’re straight out of the 19th century. Seen in exclusive DailyMailTV images, the guest homes are next to other traditional Wild West-style buildings such as an old schoolhouse and saloon bar. An American flag is raised high above the village, which is next door to Epstein’s private airstrip, where he arrived on his private planes, including his infamous ‘Lolita Express’. This is all according to security expert Jared Kellogg, who was brought in by long-standing ranch manager Brice Gordon to improve security and set up a camera system at the main house and ‘cowboy village’. –Daily Mail

The Clintons maintain that they had minimal contact with Epstein, despite records proving he flew on the disgraced financier's 'Lolita Express' Boeing 727-200 no fewer than 27 times (which Epstein sold one week before his July arrest on suspicion of sex-trafficking minors).

According to Kellogg, ranch manager Brice Gordon kept bragging about the Clintons staying at the ranch – one of several of Epstein’s homes were underage girls were reportedly trafficked from all over the world.

“My contact was Brice, their main concern was that there was no video surveillance on the property at all. I thought this was a simple request, as they wanted surveillance to protect their investment. It’s a huge site,” said Kellogg. “But what was weird was that the whole time I was on site, Brice would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself. He had built this Western replica village with a saloon, barn houses, old school house and when you’re walking through it, it feels like you’re walking through the 1800s.”

“His biggest concern was monitoring and covering that area, so my main focus was mounting cameras on poles to cover the driveways, walkways, the ins and outs of each house and facilities,” the Mail cites Kellogg as adding. “It was like Westworld, it’s like they built a functioning movie set, they put a lot of thought and detail into it, the flooring and facilities in there.”

‘I was saying how cool the replica houses were, they’re pretty neat like the 1800s. He said: ”Yeah, they’re built for guests, we get a lot of visitors. It’s really cool the Clintons come out and hang out [with Epstein].” ‘It sounded like a normal summer vacation.’ -Jared Kellogg

As the Mail notes, Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in a blue dress hanging in his Upper East Side townhouse – a strange parody of former the infamous cum-stained dress Monica Lewinsky wore (and kept), as revealed by the Drudge Report.

Kellogg says he was stopped from going into certain areas of Epstein’s New Mexico estate, but briefly explored its underground sections.

In November, a former contractor told the Mail that Epstein had built a secret basement ‘strip club.’

“My access was very controlled. During the site walk, it was dictated where I could and couldn’t go. There were certain facilities I wasn’t allowed to go in, which was odd, as they were boarded up, and they looked like they could have big parties in them, but I didn’t think much of it.

“They wanted to put very, very limited camera coverage on the main house itself. I was going to put up a couple of cameras on the exterior of the main entrance.

“At the main entrance, there’s a downward slope at the back that goes into the basement. I was able to briefly go in. There was a long hallway to a big foyer and there was a door and that was about it. The two guest houses I was not permitted to go into,” Kellogg said.

‘Due to security reasons, I wasn’t permitted to even put a camera location on the drawing that we would then have on our records. ‘What is odd is that as a security professional, for me to give the best protection I can give a customer, I need the full layout of the land. I need to see the nooks and crannies, all the blind spots. They were limiting that access. ‘The staff only lived in one house, as far as I was aware, which is the the one nearest to the main gate. The saloon bar is in the center [of the village], there’s a bar area and looks like where they’d throw parties from my own observations. There’s also a barn/hay storage, and they’d put tractors and other vehicles in it.’ Considering Epstein was a multi-millionaire, Kellogg said Gordon wanted to do the security on the cheap. Instead of using an expensive, robust camera system, which used underground cables, he wanted a ‘point-to-point wireless fluid mesh design’, which means cameras are operating via antenna, and is considerably cheaper. –Daily Mail

“What was odd to me was that I wasn’t able to interact with Epstein. If it’s your house, you have your concerns, the task had been delegated to Brice, he seemed to be in charge of everything.”

