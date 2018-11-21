Source: Bill & Hillary Clinton’s 13-City Tour Canceled Due To ‘Poor Ticket Sales’

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s 13-city North American tour, designed to provide Hillary with a platform to influence the upcoming Democratic primaries, has been canceled due to “poor ticket sales” across the country.

The series of live shows — billed “An Evening with the Clintons” — was also set to line the Clintons pockets with yet more cash, according to a source who told The American Mirror that Bill and Hillary Clinton’s 13-city headline tour has been canceled.

But it appears America’s hometowns have rejected the Clintons yet again.

In early October, CNN reported:

The Clintons announced on Monday that they would headline a series of live events together — “An Evening with The Clintons” — across the country in the final weeks of 2018 and into 2019.

The tour will provide the Democratic stalwarts with a notable platform weeks after the consequential 2018 midterm elections and deep into 2019, when a number of Democrats will be jockeying for positions in the fight to be the party’s standard bearer against President Donald Trump in 2020.

The events, which are being produced by tour promoter Live Nation, are being billed as “one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history.”

American Mirror reports:

But now that appears to be off, due to “poor sales.”

A survey of Ticketmaster listings Wednesday night for some of the shows indicates many tickets are still available for the early dates for the tour.

Here’s what’s available for the December 4th event in Sugar Land, Texas (the blue dots are available seats. The gray are purchased):

The November 27th date in Toronto, Ontario looks even worse:

Look at all of that blue! Maybe that’s the real blue wave?

Tickets available on resale sites, such as StubHub are going for big money.

As of Wednesday night, 971 tickets for the Sugar Land date are available on the site.

Some are listed for $1,099.22, while others are going for $1,234.05 a piece.

But there may be another reason: a documentary movie featuring Juanita Broaddrick, who says Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, was scheduled to be screened in each city on the very same night the Clintons would appear.

“If it’s true that the Bill and Hillary Clinton Tour has been cancelled, I’m more than pleased,” Broaddrick tells The American Mirror.

“Did they hear about the documentary Kyle Olson and I planned to film and follow them city to city? Or did they finally realize they are not welcome anymore in America’s hometowns?” she says, referring to yours truly.

“Either way, all I can say is it’s about time.”

The Broaddrick film, which is in pre-production, is scheduled for release in the spring.

Other dates on the Clinton tour include:

April 11: New York City

April 12: Detroit

April 13: Philadelphia

April 26: Wallingford, CT

April 27: Washington, D.C.

April 30: Boston

May 2: Vancouver, B.C.

May 3: Seattle

May 4: Los Angeles

It’s not clear if ticket holders will be offered a refund, or what impact the cancellation will have on Hillary’s rumored third run for the presidency in 2020.

