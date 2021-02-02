Bill Gates Warns We Must ‘Prepare For Next Pandemic Like We Would For War’

Bill Gates is warning that the world must prepare for the next pandemic as it would for war, because it is a constant ‘threat that will always be hanging over our heads’.

In preparation for that next pandemic, which “must be taken as seriously as we take the threat of war”, the billionaire philanthropist has called for a “global alert system” and a “pandemic fire squad”

Gates claims: “When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough. We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders, or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad”

The Gateway Pundit reports: Gates is looking forward to the next pandemic so he can roll out his “mega testing diagnostic platforms” which could test 20% of the entire population every week – to hell with the Constitution.

Basically no one will have privacy.

Testing and contact tracing will be the “new normal” in order to track everyone on planet earth in real time.

WATCH:

And Bill Gates wonders why millions of Americans don’t trust him.