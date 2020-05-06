Bill Gates Is Using Coronavirus Crisis To Make Radical Changes To How Children are Educated

New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo has admitted Bill Gates and his administration are using the coronavirus crisis to make radical changes to traditional education.

“It’s hard to change the status quo,” Cuomo said. “But you get moments in history where people say, ‘OK I’m ready. I’m ready for change. I get it.’ I think this is one of those moments.“

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have partnered with the state of New York to design a blueprint for education in the post-pandemic future, confirmed Cuomo, who openly wondered why the “old model” persists.

Remote learning and total reliance on technology could become a permanent part of life for students, even after the pandemic ends, if radical changes pushed by Bill Gates are rolled out.

It’s not the first time Bill Gates has stepped outside his lane and changed the way American children are educated at school. He was also the chief proponent of Common Core, the controversial educational curriculum rolled out by the Obama administration.

The Gates Foundation spent more than $400 million and influenced a staggering $4 trillion in U.S. taxpayer funds towards making Common Core the mandatory curriculum across the country.

Eight years later, in 2018, and after a huge wave of disapproval from parents and teachers, Bill Gates finally admitted that his and Barack Obama’s baby, Common Core, was a failure.

“Based on everything we have learned in the past 17 years, we are evolving our education strategy,” Gates wrote on his blog as a preface to a speech he gave in Cleveland. He followed this by admitting that U.S. education has essentially made no improvement in the years since he and his foundation — working closely with the Obama administration — began redirecting trillions of public dollars towards programs he now admits failed our children.

The bad news is that Gates has been talking about a new idea for school curricula, a Common Core 2.0, if you will.

Is this part of his plan for the education of young New Yorkers? Of course, knowing Bill Gates, his ruthless ambitions will not start and finish with a single state. It will be New York first, and the rest of the country next.

After the devastating failure of Common Core, it is hard to accept that Bill Gates should be given the opportunity to have any say in the way our children are educated in the future.