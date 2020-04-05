Bill Gates: Until You’re Vaccinated, Social Gatherings “May Not Come Back at All”

Left-wing billionaire Bill Gates has warned that certain social gatherings “may not come back at all” until the public are widely vaccinated.

Gates issued the warning during an appearance on the CBS This Morning podcast on Thursday.

“Which activities, like schools, can be done in a way that the risk of transmission is very low? And which activities, like mass gatherings, may be — in a certain sense — more optional? Until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all.”

Explain one thing to me. Who exactly elected Bill Gates as spokesperson for humanity? Who is the one who appointed or anointed this man as designing and scripting human interaction? I don’t recall that vote, do you? pic.twitter.com/rp4HwVvRG7 — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) April 4, 2020

Mynorthwest.com reports: “It’s most important to be looking forward and saying, ‘Are the number of tests growing? Is the speed which they come back less than 24 hours? And, are we testing the right people?’ We’re still not there,” Microsoft founder Bill Gates told the CBS This Morning podcast.

Without an acceptable level of testing, extreme social distancing measures are regarded by experts as the best tools to fight the spread of the virus sans a vaccine. Given that most timelines estimate that a vaccine won’t be ready for at least a year to 18 months, that makes ongoing, long-term social distancing measures that much more likely in the months ahead. This includes limits currently being imposed on large-scale gatherings.

This is backed by other research, including an Imperial College paper published in March, warning that “transmission will quickly rebound” if stringent social distancing measures are relaxed before a vaccine is produced.

That timeline is echoed in the U.S. government’s own 100-page plan for the pandemic, which spans 18 months, and warns that the outbreak could come in “multiple waves.”