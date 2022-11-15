Bill Gates Tells G20 World Leaders That ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required

Unelected world health czar Bill Gates has used his appearance at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia to raise a discussion about “death panels.”
According to Gates, death panels will be necessary in the near future in order to end the lives of sick and unwell people due to “very, very high medical costs”.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Gates went on to explain that “a lack of willingness to say, you know, is spending a million dollars on that last three months of life for that patient, would it be better not to lay off those ten teachers and to make that trade-off in medical costs.”
Latest Videos
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Bill Gates plans for “death panels” mirrors the language used by the World Economic Forum regarding euthanasia and the Canadian government’s devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages – euthanasia for the poor.
The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanise people who are “too poor to continue living with dignity.”
The G20 is a summit featuring leaders of the most important economies in the world, and it’s a mix of countries considered to be “advanced” or “developing”.
Beyond the rooms where the world political leaders sit around and thrash out various issues, there are dozens of side events where “dignitaries” meet.
There’s the B20 – the “B” being for business. The world’s richest man and new emperor of Twitter, Elon Musk will be in attendance there, alongside more established figures of the globalist elite, including Bill Gates.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Bill Gates Tells G20 World Leaders That ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required - November 15, 2022
- ‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati - November 15, 2022
- Obama Caught Boasting ‘We Got Democrats In Charge of the Voting Machines’ in Resurfaced Video - November 14, 2022