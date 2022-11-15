Bill Gates Tells G20 World Leaders That ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required

Unelected world health czar Bill Gates has used his appearance at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia to raise a discussion about “death panels.”

According to Gates, death panels will be necessary in the near future in order to end the lives of sick and unwell people due to “very, very high medical costs”.

Gates went on to explain that “a lack of willingness to say, you know, is spending a million dollars on that last three months of life for that patient, would it be better not to lay off those ten teachers and to make that trade-off in medical costs.”

BILL GATES – discussing his idea of Death Panels, where money used to keep poor & sick people alive for a few extra months, could be better spent on Teachers!

Teachers!



Unelected Gates is now at the G20 with world leaders, ‘discussing’ your life.



pic.twitter.com/ta5CbeoQHG

Bill Gates plans for “death panels” mirrors the language used by the World Economic Forum regarding euthanasia and the Canadian government’s devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages – euthanasia for the poor.

The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanise people who are “too poor to continue living with dignity.”

The G20 is a summit featuring leaders of the most important economies in the world, and it’s a mix of countries considered to be “advanced” or “developing”.

Beyond the rooms where the world political leaders sit around and thrash out various issues, there are dozens of side events where “dignitaries” meet.

There’s the B20 – the “B” being for business. The world’s richest man and new emperor of Twitter, Elon Musk will be in attendance there, alongside more established figures of the globalist elite, including Bill Gates.