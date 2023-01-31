Bill Gates Squirms When Questioned About Jeffrey Epstein Again

Bill Gates has once again attempted to downplay his association with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During an interview with Australia’s ABC 7.30 Monday, the billionaire vaccine expert was asked, once again, why he continued to associate with Epstein even after the billionaire financier has been convicted of child prostitution.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Host Sarah Ferguson asked Gates: “Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against Melinda’s advice and wishes?”

"I shouldn't have had dinners with him." – @billgates on his association with Jeffrey Epstein #abc730 pic.twitter.com/xdqHjyVv3U — abc730 (@abc730) January 30, 2023

InfoWars reports: The ABC 7.30 host’s reference to “Melinda” referred to comments made by Gates’ ex-wife Melinda Gates last year where she confessed, “I did not like that [Bill] had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him.”

“You’re going way back in time, but yeah I will say it for the over 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” the Microsoft co-founder responded, referring to various fundraising dinners he’d attended held by Epstein.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising” people,” Ferguson continued, adding, “Is that what Melinda was warning you about?”

“No, I mean, no, I had dinner with him and that’s all,” Gates stammered.

“There never was any relationship of any kind,” he added when asked if the Gates Foundation had ties to Epstein.

The interview comes as Gates was also grilled back in 2021 on his Epstein association by PBS News Hour’s Judy Woodruff, where he claimed he only met with him for the money.