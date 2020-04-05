Bill Gates Spending BILLIONS To Be First To Create Coronavirus Vaccine and ‘Digital Certificates’

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has announced his foundation is funding the construction of 7 factories that will manufacture no less than seven potential coronavirus vaccines, in a desperate attempt to be first with the vaccine.

If you had a dream of manipulating the global population through abortion and vaccinations, as Bill Gates has often repeated is his dream, how much money do you think it would take to fulfill that dream?

In a clip released from Friday’s episode of The Daily Show, the billionaire globalist said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is moving forward with building manufacturing capacity for the seven vaccine candidates to “save time”, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.

“EVEN THOUGH WE’LL END UP PICKING AT MOST TWO OF THEM, WE’RE GOING TO FUND FACTORIES FOR ALL SEVEN JUST SO WE DON’T WASTE TIME IN SERIALLY SAYING ‘OK WHICH VACCINE WORKS’ AND THEN BUILDING THE FACTORY,” GATES TOLD THE DAILY SHOW HOST TREVOR NOAH. “IT’LL BE A FEW BILLION DOLLARS WE’LL WASTE ON MANUFACTURING FOR THE CONSTRUCTS THAT DON’T GET PICKED BECAUSE SOMETHING ELSE IS BETTER. BUT A FEW BILLION IN THIS SITUATION WE’RE IN, WHERE THERE’S TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS…BEING LOST ECONOMICALLY, IT IS WORTH IT,” GATES SAID.

The Hill report:

Bill Gates said testing and building the manufacturing capacity at the same time is essential in developing a vaccine in the 18-month timeframe. He commented on the current social distancing and stay-at-home measures occurring across the country, saying we’ll have a lot of unusual measures in place until “we get the world vaccinated,” adding, “that’s a tall order, but it’s where we need to get to.” – The Hill

The world as we know it will change forever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gates who called for a stricter lockdown this week, and declared that we will soon have “digital certificates” to display our health and vaccination status.

Responding to a question during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session, Bill Gates pointed to major changes for ordinary people that could have privacy and civil rights implications.

“Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” said Gates.

Gates also called for a “national tracking system”, saying that “in Seattle, the [University of Washington] is providing thousands of tests per day but no one is connected to a national tracking system” and that “Whenever there is a positive test it should be seen to understand where the disease is and whether we need to strengthen the social distancing.“

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped one million Thursday, and more than 55,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. leads the world in cases, with more than 245,000.

They Put It Right In Our Faces

Not even hiding it anymore…listen to Noah’s opening remarks and question.