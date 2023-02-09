Bill Gates Says It’s OK For Him To Use Private Jets Because He’s ‘The Solution’ To Climate Change

Bill Gates believes that it’s perfectly ok for him to fly around the world on private jets because he is doing far more than anyone else to tackle climate change.

The billionaire philanthropist argued that he was ‘part of the solution’ during a BBC interview in Kenya where he was fired back at those questioning his carbon footprint.

Gates claimed that because he continues to "spend billions of dollars" on climate change activism, his carbon footprint isn't an issue.

“Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?” Gates said in the interview with Amol Rajan.

“I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I’m part of the solution,” Gates added.

Most recently, Gates flew around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change.

Gates, who has declared that the energy crisis is a good thing, owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

A study carried out by Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling found that Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone.

Gates emitted an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.