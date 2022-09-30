Bill Gates Says ‘Civil War’ Is Coming, Political Polarization Will ‘Bring It All To An End’

The United States is heading towards a “hung election” and “civil war” according to globalist billionaire Bill Gates who warns the political polarization might “bring it all to an end.”

“I admit that political polarization may bring it all to an end, we’re going to have a hung election and a civil war,” he recently said in the keynote conversation at this year’s Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy. “I have no expertise in that. I’m not going to divert my money to that because I wouldn’t know how to spend it.”

Political polarization, he says, goes hand-in-hand with another issue: the lack of trust among the wider public in his controversial vaccine programs.

“The polarization and lack of trust is a problem,” he continued to Forbes. “One of the best-selling books last year was a book by Robert Kennedy, saying that I like to make money and kill millions of people with vaccines. It’s wild that sells well.”

According to Gates, anyone who questions his position as the world’s unelected health czar is engaged in “crazy stuff.”

“People seek simple solutions [and] the truth is kind of boring sometimes. Anybody who’s got good innovations on reducing polarization, getting the truth to be as interesting as the crazy stuff, that would be well worth investing in,” Gates told Forbes.

Gates’ summer reading list for this year, which he announced in June, includes “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein.

“I’m generally optimistic about the future, but one thing that dampens my outlook a bit is the increasing polarization in America, especially when it comes to politics,” Gates wrote at the time in a blog post about his book picks.

Also during the Forbes keynote conversation, Gates said he and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, hope to keep their charitable foundation running for 25 more years to focus on tackling infectious diseases.