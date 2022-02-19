Bill Gates has expressed his sadness that Covid-19 variant Omicron is effectively a “type of vaccine” that provided billions of people around the world with a level of natural immunity against serious disease caused by Covid-19.

The disturbing comments were made by Gates at the 2022 Munich Security Conference where he was being interviewed on stage in front of a live audience. According to Gates, Omicron did a “better job” than Big Pharma at “getting out to the world population.”

But rather than being a cause for celebration, the natural immunity enjoyed by billions of people makes Gates “sad.”

“Sadly, the virus itself, particularly the variant called Omicron, is a type of vaccine,” said Gates. “That is, it creates by B-cell and T-cell immunity and it has done a better job of getting out to the world population that we have with vaccines.”

“If you do surveys in African countries, you get well over 80% of people have been exposed to either the vaccine or to various variants,” Gates continued. “So what that does, it means the chance of serious disease, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure.”

“It’s sad, we didn’t a great job on therapeutics, only now two years in do we have a good therapeutic. Vaccines, it took us two years to be in over-supply. Today there are more vaccines than there are demand for vaccines. That wasn’t true. And next time we should make it instead of two years, we should make it like six months.”

“It took us a lot longer this time than it should of.”

Sounds like Covid was the trial run.

During the same interview, Gates declared that another pandemic is incoming.

“We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time,” Gates promised.