Bill Gates Praises China for Their Authoritarian COVID Response: “You Guys Are Great!”

Bill Gates has praised Communist China for their “great work” in handling the Coronavirus pandemic, including the extremely authoritarian restrictions imposed on ordinary citizens and harsh punishments issued to whistleblowers.

In a creepy recorded message to the Chinese regime, Gates wished “everyone in China, a very Happy Lunar New Year,” and said that “Just as the tiger symbolizes vitality and health, our Foundation has continued work over this past year.”

He added, “The recent troubling, and highly contagious Omicron variant means the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. Since the onset of the pandemic, China has worked hard to not only contain the virus, but also contributed to closing the equity gap by supporting other countries with many different supplies, including great vaccines.”

Gates continued, “I was also thrilled to hear the news that in June, that the WHO recognized China’s remarkable success in defeating malaria, declaring the country officially free from the disease.”

Gates concluded, “So like many of you, I believe the world can become better. And I know innovation and collaboration are key to getting there. I look forward to once again being able to travel to China, to see all of you and this work, in person. But for now have a wonderful holiday and a very healthy and happy new year.”

WATCH: